Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $99,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 571,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,705. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

