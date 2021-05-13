Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,855 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.58% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $141,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,808,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.70. 4,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,329. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $137.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.