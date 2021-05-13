Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 232,981 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,981 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.65% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $239,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.09. 149,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,776. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.