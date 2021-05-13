Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 486,124 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.48% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $82,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.95.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.