Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 62,020 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.76% of W. P. Carey worth $94,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 365,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $73.09. 12,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

