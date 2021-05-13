Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 78,322 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $123,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. 12,336,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

