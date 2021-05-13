Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 786,932 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,932 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $280,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 527,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 735.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.13. 5,754,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94.

