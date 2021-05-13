Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 90,812 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.74% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $233,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $113.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,995. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

