Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.65

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 163582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

