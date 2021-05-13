Comparing Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

BlackLine has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackLine and Anaplan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $288.98 million 20.11 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -400.56 Anaplan $348.02 million 21.70 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -49.28

BlackLine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11% Anaplan -35.09% -47.60% -20.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackLine and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 3 7 0 2.70 Anaplan 1 3 16 0 2.75

BlackLine currently has a consensus target price of $143.11, indicating a potential upside of 42.91%. Anaplan has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.48%. Given Anaplan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than BlackLine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of BlackLine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anaplan beats BlackLine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. The company also provides cash application that drives end-to-end process from an invoice to cash in the bank. In addition, it offers intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type, ensuring that both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions across an entire organization. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

