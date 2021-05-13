Comparing AT&T (NYSE:T) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get AT&T alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AT&T and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 3 4 6 0 2.23 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $31.31, suggesting a potential downside of 2.38%. TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.36%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than AT&T.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AT&T pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AT&T has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 6.42% 12.27% 4.42% TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AT&T and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $181.19 billion 1.27 $13.90 billion $3.57 9.02 TIM $4.22 billion 1.31 $917.85 million $1.03 11.10

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AT&T beats TIM on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services. It also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, wireless data cards, and IP-based set-top boxes, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAIDSM, AT&T TV, AT&T Fiber, and DIRECTV brand names. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services, and advertising services. It also operates cable networks; video on demand streaming platform under the HBO Max and HBO GO names; multichannel pay television services under the HBO and Cinemax; and digital media properties, as well as licenses its content to television networks and over-the-top services. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.