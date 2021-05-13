Comparing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Konami and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Konami and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlassian 0 4 15 0 2.79

Atlassian has a consensus price target of $255.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Atlassian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Konami.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konami and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Atlassian $1.61 billion 18.33 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,722.08

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Konami beats Atlassian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

