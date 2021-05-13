Comparing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) & IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 0.10% 12.19% 3.40% IDACORP 18.60% 9.86% 3.63%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy and IDACORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 4 10 0 2.71 IDACORP 1 1 2 0 2.25

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $84.08, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. IDACORP has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than IDACORP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.75 $1.36 billion $4.24 18.19 IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.75 $232.85 million $4.61 21.70

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. Dominion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dominion Energy pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and IDACORP has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats IDACORP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,500 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,600 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,200 miles of gas distribution lines. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

