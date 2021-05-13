Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,288.53 ($16.83).

Shares of CPG stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,522 ($19.89). The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.15 billion and a PE ratio of 190.25. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,548.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,435.11.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

