Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 105,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

