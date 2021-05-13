Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

COMP has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get Compass alerts:

NYSE COMP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,861. Compass has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.