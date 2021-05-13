Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $16.18. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 21,215 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

