Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 172,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

