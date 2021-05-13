Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,356.35

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,356.35 ($30.79) and traded as high as GBX 2,622 ($34.26). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,558 ($33.42), with a volume of 180,576 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,539.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,356.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

