Conceal (CCX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,074.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $55,074.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.06 or 1.00057359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $779.04 or 0.01565794 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.74 or 0.00708968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.45 or 0.00394856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00200133 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,982,147 coins and its circulating supply is 11,141,655 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.