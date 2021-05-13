Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,193 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of Conduent worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

