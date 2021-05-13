Connolly Sarah T. Sells 1,463 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.