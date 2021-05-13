ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

