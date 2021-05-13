Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

CNST stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of $963.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 928,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares during the period.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.