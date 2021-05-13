Constitution Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.02. 399,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.