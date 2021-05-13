Constitution Capital LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.74. 39,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.
In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
