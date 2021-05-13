Constitution Capital LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.74. 39,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

