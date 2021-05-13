ContentBox Price Hits $0.0029 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

