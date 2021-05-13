ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 42,657,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $5,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,136,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,831.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.