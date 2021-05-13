ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $10.09. ContextLogic shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 104,959 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,443,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,467.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 120.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 403,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

