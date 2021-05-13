Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

NYSE CLR opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

