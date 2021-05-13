ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.17 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GLO opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.54) on Thursday. ContourGlobal has a 52-week low of GBX 145.97 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.09.

ContourGlobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

