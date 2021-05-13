ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.17 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GLO opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.54) on Thursday. ContourGlobal has a 52-week low of GBX 145.97 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.09.
ContourGlobal Company Profile
