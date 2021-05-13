CONTRACOIN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $107,011.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $107,011.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,100,436 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

