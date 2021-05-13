Contrasting Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glaukos 1 5 1 0 2.00

Titan Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $70.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.70%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Glaukos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07% Glaukos -33.61% -7.99% -5.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A Glaukos $236.98 million 14.53 $15.42 million ($0.10) -743.80

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Glaukos on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The Enos system enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and bariatric. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

