Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTS. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Shares of CTS opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.73. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$7.73.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

