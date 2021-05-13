Convergence (CONV) Achieves Market Cap of $51.68 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Convergence has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $51.68 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01044132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00110943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Convergence

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 619,965,620 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

