Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,018 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 10.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 220,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

