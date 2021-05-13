Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 7,556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 35.8% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.65. 638,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

