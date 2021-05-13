Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 5.13% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDOW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDOW stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

