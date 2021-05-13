Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.13% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 808,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 692,860 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,405,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,478,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $348,000.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

FLV stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.