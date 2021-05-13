CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.43% of CoreCivic worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 129,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $928.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

