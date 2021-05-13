Coreto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $188,143.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Coreto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coreto has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $188,143.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00231781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.67 or 0.01117113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.01173588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

