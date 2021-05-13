Cormark Comments on AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27.

AT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$12.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.65. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.76.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total transaction of C$2,004,961.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,717,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,052,725.43. Insiders sold a total of 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 in the last quarter.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

