Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $295,200.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CSOD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 499,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
