Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFC. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 38,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

