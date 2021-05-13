Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.550-0.570 EPS.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 38,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Insiders have sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

