Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $410.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

Shares of COST traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.07. 21,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,447. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

