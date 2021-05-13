COTI Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $221.68 million and $114.35 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

