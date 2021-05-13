Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 513,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16. Coupang has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

