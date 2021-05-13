Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE CPNG traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 653,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16. Coupang has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

