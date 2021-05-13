Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPNG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.52. 334,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,115. Coupang has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,150,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

